Updated 25 October 2025 at 21:04 IST
Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Body Found In Autorickshaw, Police Suspect Murder
Bengaluru horror: Woman's body found in an autorickshaw, police suspect murder, investigation initiated.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: In Bengaluru's Tilak Nagar, a woman's body was discovered inside a parked autorickshaw on Saturday. The incident has left everyone shocked in the area, with the Bengaluru Police launching a probe to ascertain the truth behind the woman's death. The deceased, identified as Salma, a 35-year-old widow with four children, is suspected to have been murdered, with her body placed inside the vehicle.
The forensic experts and Tilak Nagar police inspected the crime scene, and the body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation to track down the accused.
DCP South East, Sarah Fatima, revealed that the motive behind the murder is known, and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrator. "The deceased, Salma, was a widow with four children. The motive and the accused are known. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," DCP Fatima stated.
Further details regarding the horrific incident in Bengaluru are awaited.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 25 October 2025 at 21:04 IST