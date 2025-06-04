Bengaluru Stampede ‘Absolutely Heartrending’: PM Modi After Several Dead As RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Tragic

Updated 4 June 2025 at 20:57 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede that broke out outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebration on Wednesday. The incident left at least 11 people dead and several others injured.
Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”
In a bizarre statement after several people died in the stampede, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar apologised for the stampede but said that what more arrangements could have been done by the government.
Issuing a long statement on the Bengaluru stampede, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it It is with great shock that we heard the news that several people lost their lives and others were seriously injured in a stampede during the RCB team's victory celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory, CM said.
May the souls of the deceased rest in peace and may those injured and those undergoing treatment in the hospital recover as soon as possible. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones, the Chief Minister added.
The team was not allowed to march on the victory parade, in anticipation of an unpleasant incident that could occur due to such a stampede and the crowd becoming uncontrollable, he mentioned.
However, the accident occurred due to a stampede and a stampede that occurred due to the crowd of people gathered near the stadium. I appeal to the public to understand that life is more important than love and affection, and to give safety first priority, the Karnataka Chief Minister said.
Published 4 June 2025 at 19:53 IST