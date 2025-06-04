BIG BREAKING: 11 Dead In Stampede At Chinnaswamy Stadium As RCB Victory Celebrations Turn Tragic

Stampede in Bengaluru near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in view of RCB victory celebrations. | Image: Republic Media Network

Bengaluru: A stampede occurred at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations after the team secured its maiden IPL title against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, multiple deaths and injuries have been reported.

Amid the massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB's IPL 2025 victory, a child also reportedly fainted outside the stadium due to overcrowding.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has apologised for overcrowding at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

As per reports, several people have been rushed to hospitals who were injured in the stampede. Among those dead, 6 are reportedly men, 4 are women and one is a minor.

Reports suggested that police used mild force to control a massive crowd and bring the situation under control.

According to an eye-witnesses, chaos erupted after fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Multiple visuals have surfaced showing police officials rushing injured fans towards the ambulances who fell unconscious to nearby hospitals.

Many among injured were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to the Chinnaswamy Stadium was only through tickets and passes.

“As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate,” the Bengaluru traffic police said.

Multiple visuals have surfaced showing people rushing injured individuals from the stampede to nearby hospitals. Disturbing photos showed people carrying fans on their shoulders in an urgent effort to get them medical assistance.

Karnataka Deputy CM first reaction