Bengaluru Stampede: Retired High Court Judge To Lead Probe Into 11 Tragic Deaths Outside Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru: After the tragic death of at least 11 people and injury to over 50 in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory celebrations outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Karnataka government has formed a magistrate-level inquiry committee. In a latest update in the context, a retired High Court judge will reportedly lead the magisterial investigation into the deadly stampede.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said, "I will not try to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magistrate-level inquiry and have sought a report within 15 days." He further said that the stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people were present there, which led to a stampede-like situation.