Bengaluru Stampede: Viral Video Shows Ambulance Blocked by RCB Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff

Bengaluru: Days after deadly stampede in Bengaluru, a video has surfaced showing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chinnaswamy Stadium staff blocking the entry of an ambulance when the chaos broke outside the sports complex campus, which claimed the lives of 11 people while many more were injured.

According to reports, the ambulance was blocked by the RCB Chinnaswamy Stadium staff till the team's bus entered the stadium.

The families of deceased have alleged that there was no one to clear the road and make way to the ambulance.