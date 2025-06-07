Bengaluru Stampede: Viral Video Shows Ambulance Blocked by RCB Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff

Updated 7 June 2025 at 21:42 IST
Bengaluru: Days after deadly stampede in Bengaluru, a video has surfaced showing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Chinnaswamy Stadium staff blocking the entry of an ambulance when the chaos broke outside the sports complex campus, which claimed the lives of 11 people while many more were injured.
According to reports, the ambulance was blocked by the RCB Chinnaswamy Stadium staff till the team's bus entered the stadium.
The families of deceased have alleged that there was no one to clear the road and make way to the ambulance.
The stampede had occurred after a sea of RCB fans and supporters arrived at the Chinnaswamy stadium to take part in the RCB maiden IPL title victor celebrations. Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Punjab Kings by 6 runs in the IPL final game played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 3.
