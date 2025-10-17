Bengaluru Student Rapes BTech Senior In College Washroom, Asks Her Later ‘If She Needs A Pill’

According to the FIR, the victim had known the accused, a junior from the same department in the college, for nearly three months. | Image: Representative Image/Shutterstock

New Delhi: A student has been arrested for allegedly raping his senior on the campus of a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

Identified as Jeevan Gowda, the accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, the victim, a BTech student, had known the accused, a junior from the same department in the college, for nearly three months.

The victim has told the police that on October 10, Jeevan had called her multiple times during the lunch break, asking her to meet him near the architecture block. When she met him, he allegedly tried to get close to her, forcibly kissed her and then dragged her to the men’s washroom where he locked the door and raped her, according to the FIR. The incident reportedly took place between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

The survivor reportedly fled the scene and confided in her friends. Thereafter, she told her parents about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at the nearby police station on October 15. During the investigation, the police learned that Jeevan had even called her after the assault, asking if she “needed a pill”.