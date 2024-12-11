Karnataka Techie Suicide: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Death Probe | Latest News Updates

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bar Council of India Chairman and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra says, "... The incident is unfortunate. The behaviour of the judge is also unfortunate and there should be action... The High Court will not remain quiet regarding this... As far as 498A is considered, everyone knows that it is being more misused than it is being used properly. The no. of genuine cases has decreased... The whole family gets trapped... The provisions of the law need some changes. There should be a preliminary inquiry before lodging the FIR. There should be an inquiry before the complaint is launched. If there seems to be a case prima facie, then the FIR should be lodged... It should be made bailable... Women file a case of 498A even at petty issues... So many issues can be solved by mediation and don't need to be taken to the Court if proper changes are made in the law..."