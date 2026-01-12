Bengaluru Techie, Suspected To Have Died By Suffocation, Was Killed By Teen For Resisting Sexual Advances

New Delhi: In a major revelation in Bengaluru's techie death last week, it was found that the victim, Sharmila DK (34), was killed by an 18-year-old man after she resisted his sexual advances.

Earlier, preliminary probe revealed the techie, who was found dead in her rented house in Bengaluru on January 3, had died of suffocation after a fire broke out at her apartment in Subramany Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar.

An Unnatural Death Report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was lodged after the discovery of the techie's body and further probe was launched.

Accused confessed to the crime

The police zeroed in on he accused - identified as Karnal Kurai - who lived in the house adjacent to the victim's home.

The accused, upon being questioned, confessed to the crime. He informed authorities that he gained entry to the woman's home at approximately 9 PM on January 3 via a sliding window, with the intent of sexual assault. He reportedly stated that when she fought back, he smothered her face until she nearly lost consciousness; during the struggle, the victim also suffered injuries that resulted in bleeding.

Accused attempted to eliminate evidence

Authorities reported that the accused attempted to eliminate evidence by piling the victim's clothing and other forensic materials onto the mattress and setting them ablaze. Before fleeing the residence, he also allegedly stole the victim's mobile phone.

