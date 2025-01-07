Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash's Son is With Wife Nikita Singhania, Lawyer Tells SC

Bengaluru: It has almost been a month since the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who in his long suicide note, had blamed his wife and in-laws, citing harassment and extortion. Amid Atul Subhash's parents' demand for their grandson's custody, Nikita Singhania's lawyer has told that Supreme Court that the techie's son is with Nikita.

Where is Atul Subhash's Son? Nikita Singhania's Lawyer Tells SC

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, refused to quash the FIR against Nikita Singhania and during the proceedings in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, Justice SR Krishna Kumar noted that the FIR contains sufficient details to substantiate the allegations of abetment to suicide.

In a latest development, Nikita's lawyer told the court during the proceedings that the child is with Nikita and that after getting bail on Saturday, she brought the child from the school in Faridabad. He further said that since Nikita Singhania has to appear before the investigating officer every Saturday, she will take the child with her to Bengaluru and get him admitted to a school there.

This comes amid the constant demand by Atul Subhash's parents for their grandson's custody; they have also alleged that they are unaware of the little boy's whereabouts. Subhash's family raised concerns about the safety of his child, currently under Nikita Singhania's care, fearing potential harm if Singhania were to regain custody. They sought the permanent custody, citing the welfare of the child from the Supreme Court. Hours after Nikita Singhania's arrest, in a statement, Atul Subhash's father had expressed worry about his grandson who had not been seen for quite some time. The Bengaluru techie's father is unaware of his grandson's whereabouts and is questioning his estranged daughter-in-law about him. Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, “We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us... For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support...”

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Latest Updates

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against Nikita Singhania, the wife of Bengaluru IT professional Atul Subhash, who stands accused of abetting her husband's suicide. Questioning the petitioner's reluctance towards the investigation, the bench said, “The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don't you want the investigation to happen?”

This comes three days after a Bengaluru court on Saturday granted bail to the three accused in the Techie Atul Subhash suicide case. The court’s decision came up after hearing the bail pleas filed by Atul Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. According to the reports, during the hearing of the bail applications in the 29th CCH court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) argued against granting bail to the accused, but the court eventually ordered their bail.

What is Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case?

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania, a software professional, in 2019 and had separated. Atul Subhash was facing nine cases including charges of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, among others. Atul Subhash had left behind a 24-page death note explaining his ordeal and also posted an 81-minute lengthy video before he died by suicide. In the death note, Atul Subhash had also alleged that a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh was favouring his in-laws and had also taken money while the case hearing was underway.