Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash's Wife Arrested, Where is his Son? What We Know So Far

Bengaluru: The shocking suicide note holding his wife and her family responsible for his grave step, left behind by Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked a nationwide debate over men's rights. Amid the ongoing investigation in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, the engineer's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania has been arrested along with her mother and brother but Atul Subhash's family is asking about their grandson as the young boy's whereabouts remain unknown. Here's what we know so far in this case…

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case Updates: What We Know So Far

Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania and her Kin Arrested, Sent to Judicial Custody

Nikita Singhania, Her Mother and Brother Arrested: Days after Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie committed suicide and in his 24-page suicide note, he blamed his wife and in-laws for mentally torturing him and extorting money from him by filing false cases against him and his family. In a major update in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, Nikita Singhania, Atul Subhash's wife has been arrested from Gurugram. Nikita's mother and brother, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania have also been taken into police custody from Prayagraj. The three have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

How Was Nikita Singhania Arrested: Republic exclusively spoke to DCP Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, who provided insights into the arrest of Bengaluru techie Atul Subash wife Nikita Singhania and her parents in suicide case. "Nikita Singhania was apprehended on December 14 in Gurugram and subsequently transported to Bengaluru via flight. Separate teams were deployed to locate and arrest Nikita and her parents", told DCP Kumar. "Authorities managed to track Nikita using reliable sources, as she had turned off her mobile phone to evade detection.", he added.

Where is Atul Subhash's Son? Techie's Parents Seek Grandson's Custody

‘Don’t Know If Our Grandson is Dead or Alive': Hours after Nikita Singhania's arrest, in a statement, Atul Subhash's father expressed worry about his grandson who has not been seen for quite some time. The Bengaluru techie's father is unaware of his grandson's whereabouts and is questioning his estranged daughter-in-law about him. Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us... For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support..."

Atul Subhash's Father Seeks PM Intervention: Thanking the police for arresting Nikita Singhania and her mother and brother, Pawan Kumar Modi has also appealed for justice to be served and has sought Prime Minister's intervention. He said, “I thank the police for arresting the accused...The judge (of the accused) was corrupt...I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me. A new case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson...We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath , Bihar CM Nitish Kumar , RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...”

Atul Subhash's Letter to His 4-Year-Old Son: In the 24-page suicide note he left behind, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash addressed a heartfelt letter to his four-year-old son, who resides with his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania. Atul began his message with a heartfelt declaration, “Son - When I first saw you, I thought that I could give my life for you any day. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you. I don’t even remember your face now till I see pictures of you when you were 1 year old. I don’t feel anything about you now except a tinge of pain sometimes. Now, You just feel like a blackmail using which I will be extorted more and more. Though it would hurt you, the truth is that now you feel like a mistake I made.”

He continued by expressing the weight of his decision, “Till I am alive and make money, they will use you as a tool to harass your grandparents, uncle and me to extort more and more money from me. I can’t let all this harass my father, mother and brother unnecessarily. Not even for you. I can sacrifice 100 sons like you for my father. I can sacrifice a 1000 of me for you. But I will not be the reason for the harassment of my father.” At last, Atul expressed his hopes for his son’s future while lamenting his own fate. “Now with me gone, there will not be any money to loot and I hope that they might start to look at the facts of the cases. Someday, you shall know the real face of your mother and her greedy family. I pray that they don’t devour you and your soul.

Remember this always that You don’t owe anything to anyone. Don’t trust society. Don’t trust the system. Both - society and system wants to feed off of you. If my blood wins in you, you shall live, love and fight with all your heart and craft beautiful things & destroy problems with your mind. May you live a life with the confidence & pride I lived with. May you not turn out to be a socialist or communist leech which is the highest form of corruption i.e. corruption of soul. Goodbye my son!”

Atul Subhash Suicide: Family Demands Justice

‘Will Not Immerse My Son’s Ashes Till Justice is Served': Atul Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told the reporters, “I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice.” “My son was being harassed and tortured for money, and humiliated by his wife... I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned… please give us justice,” he added.

‘They Made a Mockery of the Law’: Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Subhash’s brother mentioned instances of how the techie was being harassed by his wife and her family. Bikash mentioned one instance when Atul’s wife (Nikita Singhania) demanded Rs 5 lakh and threatened with court cases if he did not pay her. His brother further said that the kind of allegations levelled on Subhash in the last two years will show how they made mockery of the law. He mentioned that the woman’s family kept filing the same cases at different intervals of time.

‘Are There Any Rights Against Misuse of Women Empowerment?': Atul’s brother also informed that he (Subhash) also named many judges in his case. “Justice is due… many men are going through this trauma… for how long will men be seen as money machine? After Nirbhaya… the law which was brought… the women are now using the same law and misusing the act… Are there any rights against misuse of women empowerment,” Bikash Kumar asked. “If a man shares his trauma then the society takes it in a wrong way,” Atul's brother Bikash further said.

Bengaluru Techie's Wife Alleged ‘Mental and Physical Harassment’ in Dowry Complaint

Nikita Singhania's Dowry Complaint: Nikita Singhania had filed a dowry harassment complaint against him in April 2022. The complaint, which resulted in an FIR under the Dowry Prohibition Act, allegedly highlighted a pattern of alleged abuse and cruelty related to dowry demands, which began shortly after their marriage. In her complaint, Nikita accused Subhash, his parents, and his brothers-in-law of subjecting her to both physical violence and mental harassment. Married in 2019, she claimed that Subhash treated her “like a beast” and regularly assaulted her.

Nikita's Uncle Denies Allegations Against Niece: Nikita's uncle has denied all the allegations levelled by Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru techie who committed blaming harassment by his wife, terming them as baseless. "Subhash's allegations are baseless… Nikita is out… will answer all the questions once she's back… I live in a separate house… and not dealing this case… they (Nikita's family) only do it," her uncle said.

Who is Atul Subhash, What Did His Suicide Note and Video Say?

Who is Atul Subhash: Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide was an AI expert from Bihar. Atul reportedly grew up in Bihar, where he completed his education before relocating to Bengaluru to pursue a career in the private sector. Subhash, according to reports held the position of Deputy General Manager in the private firm. In 2019, Atul married Nikita Singhania, who is currently working with Accenture. The couple had a son, however, their marital life soon soured.

Atul Subhash Suicide: On December 9th 2024, Atul was found dead in his Marathahalli residence in Bengaluru, having taken his own life. Before his death, Atul recorded a video and penned a detailed suicide note, expressing the immense anguish caused by the ongoing legal battles. He blamed the accusations and harassment by his wife and her family as the primary reasons for his decision. In his final message, Atul made a heartfelt plea for an NGO to care for his elderly parents, who relied on him for support. His tragic passing has sparked debates about the misuse of legal provisions and the emotional toll of marital disputes on men.

Atul Subhash Recorded Video Before Committing Suicide: Before taking the drastic step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances under which he had decided to die by suicide. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, Subhash can be heard saying, "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going. "With the money from my taxes, this court and police system will harass me, my family, and other good people. So, the supply of value should be finished." He demanded that, after his death, his wife and her family should not be allowed near his body. Until his alleged harassers were punished, he asked his family not to immerse his ashes.