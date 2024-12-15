Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: DCP Shivakumar Reveals How Nikita Singhania Was Arrested

Republic has exclusively spoken to DCP ShivKumar, who provided insights into the arrest of Atul Subash wife Nikita Singhania and her parents in suicide case | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: Republic has exclusively spoken to DCP Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, who provided insights into the arrest of Bengaluru techie Atul Subash wife Nikita Singhania and her parents in suicide case.

"Nikita Singhania was apprehended on December 14 in Gurugram and subsequently transported to Bengaluru via flight. Separate teams were deployed to locate and arrest Nikita and her parents.", told DCP Kumar

"Authorities managed to track Nikita using reliable sources, as she had turned off her mobile phone to evade detection.", he added further

DCP informed that Nikita has since been placed in judicial custody, and her statements have been recorded

Along with her, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Nikita's mother and brother have also been taken into police custody.

Bengaluru Techie Suicide : Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Arrested