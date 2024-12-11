'To Tum Bhi Suicide...': Jaunpur Judge’s Taunt Among 3 Reasons for Atul Subhash’s Death

New Delhi: Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old Bengaluru techie who ended his life following false allegations against him by his wife and her family, listed three reasons that pushed him to take such a major step. Among these was the Jaunpur judge's mockery comment saying "To tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete."

Subhash wrote a 24-page suicide note narrating brutal allegations against his wife, her family members, and a judge. In his suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating, "Justice is Due" on every single page of the 24-page note. Along with his wife and her family members, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm also accused Rita Kaushik, the principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, along with an officer in the court of taking bribes in front of the judge.

Subhash mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. The note also called for his parents to be given custody of his child.

Detailed Accounts of Instigation:

Recounting specific episodes of humiliation, Subhash described an interaction with Kaushik where he alleged that during the private meeting with him and his wife, the principal judge laughed with his wife and suggested a bribe of ₹5 lahks to settle the case.

In another instance, recalling a statement by his mother,-in-law, Subhash said Nisha Singhania said, "Arey tum abhi tak suicide nahi kiye, mujhe laga aaj tumhare suicide ki khabar aaygi."

90-Minute Video Shows Alleged Harassment

Subhash also recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes till justice is served to him. His suicide not also had a message for his four-year-old son who he claimed had been kept estranged from him. The note and the link to the Video were sent to the WhatsApp group of an NGO, to which he was connected.

'They Pushed My Son to the Edge': Bengaluru Techie's Father on Son’s Suicide