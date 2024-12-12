Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Video Captures Nikita Singhania's Mother Meeting A Reporter in Hotel

Bengaluru Atul Subhash Suicide: A video of Atul Subhash's suicide has gone viral, sparking widespread attention on social media across the country amid an ongoing investigation into his tragic death. Meanwhile, Nikita Singhania's mother was seen arriving at a hotel late at night. Atul's 24-page suicide note accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, her family, and a judge of harassment that led him to take his own life.

An exclusive CCTV video from the hotel is rapidly going viral on social media, showing the mother of the accused meeting a reporter from a channel. In the footage, a young man can be seen clearly assisting Nikita Singhania's mother during the encounter.

After staying in the hotel late at night, he stopped at Allahabad High Court for his defence, according to sources.

Video | Nikita's Mother Meeting a Reporter Late at Night

Around 1 am, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in the Khowa Mandi area here on a motorcycle and have since not returned, a police official told news agency.

Purported video clips on social media also showed them leaving the home around midnight.

"We are yet to receive any official communication from the Bengaluru Police over this case," Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma told news agency.

He said there was a routine-level of police deployment in the Khowa Mandi area as required for law and order maintenance.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station in-charge Inspector Mithilesh Mishra said police have no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and others, or prevent them from leaving their home, or place them under house arrest.

Atul Subhash was found dead in his Marathahalli apartment early on Monday. In a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, he described the alleged harassment he suffered at the hands of his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.

His suicide, set against the backdrop of a contentious legal battle over divorce, child custody, and a Rs 3 crore demand from his estranged wife, has ignited widespread debate on social media.

A police complaint filed by Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, accused Atul’s wife and her family of demanding Rs 3 crore to drop false police cases and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see their son. In response to these allegations, the police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Nikita and her family.