No Shorts, Ripped Jeans: Dress Code Announced For Hindu devotees in Bengaluru Temple | Deets Here

Bengaluru: People wearing bermuda, shorts, ripped jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry inside temples in Bengaluru as a dress code has come into force from Wednesday. The temple managements in Bengaluru will allow devotees enter temples only in Indian traditional attire, reported IANS.

The Karnataka Devasthana Mahasangha and Hindu Janajagruta Samiti will put up boards before temples in this regard and implement strict rules in this regard from Wednesday onwards.

As per the dress code, men are not allowed in shorts, bermuda, torn jeans, T-shirt showing chest and women will not be allowed inside the temples in shorts, midi, torn jeans as well, IANS reported. The board will also appeal to devotees not to enter temples cladding in indecent, vulgar dresses. It also maintains that protecting the sanctity of the temple is the bounden religious duty.

Earlier last month, Karnataka Temples-Mutts and Religious Institutions Association had convened the meeting of priests and trustees of all temples and decided to implement the rule in January.

An appeal was made earlier and Hindu organisations supported the decision. A dress code campaign for temples will also be launched by installing a board in this regard in front of the Sri Laxmi Venkataramana temple in Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru.

(With Inputs From IANS)