Bengaluru to chennai in just 2.5 hours? new expressway set to slash travel time

New Delhi: The upcoming Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is set to transform intercity travel by reducing the journey time between the two metro cities from the current 5–6 hours to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

This ambitious infrastructure project aims to ease congestion and enhance connectivity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Currently, commuters travel between the two cities using three main routes: the Hosur–Krishnagiri stretch via the Golden Quadrilateral, the Old Madras Road, and a third route through Kolar, KGF, V Kota, and Vellore. Among these, the Golden Quadrilateral is the most commonly used, covering around 380 km.

The expressway's Karnataka stretch is being developed in three key packages: from Hoskote to Malur (27.1 km), Malur to Bangarpet (27.1 km), and Bangarpet to Bethamangala (17.5 km). The route will also connect directly to the proposed multi-modal logistics park at Dobbaspet, significantly enhancing trade and logistics infrastructure in the region.

Once operational, the expressway is expected to ease freight movement and reduce dependence on existing routes, many of which face traffic bottlenecks and wear due to overuse.

Plans are already in motion to extend the expressway further westward to Mangaluru.