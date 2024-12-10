Published 07:53 IST, December 10th 2024
Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 10 : Check Affected Areas, Timings
Bengaluru residents will experience power outages today from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m due to scheduled maintenance activities.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents are being advised to prepare for a temporary power outage as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work that will cause disruptions in several areas on Today, December 10.
Bengaluru Power Cut Timings
The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is necessary for quarterly and half-yearly maintenance activities to ensure reliable electricity supply.
List of Areas Affected by the Power Outage
HRBR Layout: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Blocks, Service Road
Kammanahalli: Main Road, CMR Road
Babusapalya and Surrounding Areas:Balachandra Layout, M.M. Garden, Arkavathi Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Divya Unnathy Layout
Vijayendra Garden and Nearby Localities:Mallappa Layout, Prakruthi Township, Balaji Layout, G.N.R. Garden, Chelekere, Samurdhrika Enclave
Horamavu and Vicinity: 100 Feet Road, Subbayanapalya, Munireddy Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, P and T Layout, Pappaiah Layout, Coconut Grove Layout
Hennur and Surroundings: Ashirwad Colony, Shakthi Nagar, Hennur Village, Byraveshwara Layout, Chikkanna Layout, CMR Layout, Hennur Cross, Kenchappa Garden, Brindavan Layout, Hoysala Nagara, Brindavam Avenue Heritage, Vinayaka Layout, Jayanthi Grama
Other Affected Areas: Opposite BDA Complex, parts of OMBR Layout, Kasturi Nagar, Pillareddy Nagar, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, and nearby zones.
BESCOM's Advisory to Residents Residents in the affected areas are requested to plan their activities accordingly to minimize inconvenience. BESCOM has urged consumers to take necessary precautions, particularly for businesses and households that may rely heavily on uninterrupted power supply.
