Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 10 : Check Affected Areas, Timings

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents are being advised to prepare for a temporary power outage as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work that will cause disruptions in several areas on Today, December 10.

Bengaluru Power Cut Timings

The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is necessary for quarterly and half-yearly maintenance activities to ensure reliable electricity supply.

List of Areas Affected by the Power Outage

HRBR Layout: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Blocks, Service Road

Kammanahalli: Main Road, CMR Road

Babusapalya and Surrounding Areas:Balachandra Layout, M.M. Garden, Arkavathi Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Divya Unnathy Layout

Vijayendra Garden and Nearby Localities:Mallappa Layout, Prakruthi Township, Balaji Layout, G.N.R. Garden, Chelekere, Samurdhrika Enclave

Horamavu and Vicinity: 100 Feet Road, Subbayanapalya, Munireddy Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, P and T Layout, Pappaiah Layout, Coconut Grove Layout

Hennur and Surroundings: Ashirwad Colony, Shakthi Nagar, Hennur Village, Byraveshwara Layout, Chikkanna Layout, CMR Layout, Hennur Cross, Kenchappa Garden, Brindavan Layout, Hoysala Nagara, Brindavam Avenue Heritage, Vinayaka Layout, Jayanthi Grama

Other Affected Areas: Opposite BDA Complex, parts of OMBR Layout, Kasturi Nagar, Pillareddy Nagar, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, and nearby zones.