Bengaluru Toddler Dies After Father Accidentally Reverses Car Over Her
The incident took place in the tech city's HSR Layout at around 11:30 pm on Monday after the family had just returned from a relative's wedding.
Bengaluru: In a tragic accident, a two-year-old Bengaluru toddler died after she was fatally crushed as her father accidentally reversed his car failing to notice her presence, as per media reports.
The horrific incident caught on camera showed that after bringing all the luggage inside the house, the father went ahead with parking the car when the daughter identified as Shaiza Jannat, followed him and stood near the car.
Unaware of her standing there, the father proceeded with the car forward, tragically crushing her.
Neighbours immediately rescued Shaiza and admitted her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The police have registered the case.
