Bengaluru Traffic Advisory April 26: Major Road Closures For TCS World 10K Marathon; Check Routes, Diversions

Bengaluru: The state capital is set to witness a massive surge in sporting activity this Sunday, April 26, 2026, as thousands of runners hit the streets for the prestigious TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

To facilitate the safe passage of elite athletes and thousands of open-category participants, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an extensive traffic advisory, including major road closures and strategic diversions across the central business district.

Race Routes and Venue

The event will be centred around Cubbon Road, with the start and finish lines located outside the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

The route is expected to wind through iconic landmarks, including the scenic periphery of Ulsoor Lake, MG Road, and portions of the Cantonment area.

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Key Road Closures (4:00 AM to 11:30 AM)

Motorists are advised that the following stretches will be completely closed to vehicular traffic during the morning hours:

Cubbon Road: Closed from the BRV Junction to the Dickenson Road Junction.

MG Road & Brigade Road: Restricted movement between Anil Kumble Circle and Mayo Hall.

Ulsoor Road: Partial closures for the winding sections near the lake.

Haneef Avenue & Kamaraj Road: Controlled access primarily for emergency vehicles and race staff.

Traffic Diversions

To minimise the impact on essential travel, the BTP has mapped out the following alternate routes:

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Commuters from East Bengaluru (Indiranagar/Whitefield) are requested to use Old Airport Road and divert via Richmond Road or Residency Road, avoiding the MG Road stretch.

Traffic heading toward Hebbal or the Airport via Raj Bhavan should utilise the Inner Ring Road or Millers Road to bypass the Cubbon Park vicinity.

Shoppers and residents are advised to use Infantry Road as an alternative, though heavy, slow-moving traffic is anticipated.

Parking Restrictions

Strict "No Parking" zones will be enforced on all race-day routes starting from midnight on Saturday.

Any vehicles found parked on the designated tracks will be towed immediately to ensure a clear path for the runners.

Public Safety

The traffic department has deployed over 500 personnel to manage the diversions. For real-time updates, commuters are encouraged to monitor the BTP’s official social media handles or call the automated helpline.