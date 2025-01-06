Bengaluru Tragedy : 4 Members of Family Found Dead in Rented House, Probe On

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, within the limits of Sadashivanagar Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the deceased include Anup Kumar, aged 38, his wife Rakhi, aged 35, their 5-year-old daughter, and their 2-year-old son. All the family members are natives of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.