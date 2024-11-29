Bengaluru vlogger murder: Accused' Chilling Actions After Killing Girlfriend Maya Gogoi

Bengaluru: As the investigation into the murder of Assamese vlogger Maya Gogoi intensifies, chilling details about the actions of the 21-year-old suspect, Aarav Hanoy, have emerged.

According to police reports, Hanoy spent two days with Gogoi’s dead body in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area before fleeing the scene. During this time, he was seen smoking cigarettes near the corpse.

On the morning of November 24, Hanoy allegedly booked a cab and traveled to the Bengaluru railway station. After leaving, he switched off his phone, making it difficult to trace his location.

Further investigation, using CCTV footage, witness statements, and Call Detail Records (CDR), is ongoing.

Reports also suggest that Hanoy had ordered a rope through an online delivery service prior to committing the crime.

Maya, a popular vlogger, had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi. She was last seen alive on Saturday, November 23. Police believe the murder occurred around midnight on Sunday. Authorities also believe that Maya and Aarav had been in a relationship for the last six months, having met through social media.

Maya’s body was found with severe injuries, including a fatal stab wound to the chest and head injuries.