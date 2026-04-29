Bengaluru Wall Collapse: 7 Killed, Including 3 Children As Wall Crumbles Near Bowring Hospital

Bengaluru: In central Bengaluru, at least 7 people were killed near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on Wednesday after a compound wall suddenly crumbled, crushing victims present nearby. According to the police, among the victims were three children, who couldn't be rescued in time as the wall collapsed. On information, the Bengaluru police rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, where 7 of them were declared dead.

As per reports, the collapse occurred in a busy stretch adjoining one of Bengaluru’s oldest government hospitals, an area frequented by patients, attendants, and local residents. The emergency services were mobilised, and victims were rushed to the nearby hospital after being evacuated from debris, where they were declared dead. The police have initiated a rescue operation to ascertain the cause behind the tragedy, which claimed multiple lives.

The police are making efforts to identify the victims and their families.

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the site and took stock of the situation. After inspection, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the final toll, stating that seven deaths had been verified. The announcement put to rest early speculation over the number of casualties.

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The incident comes just weeks after another fatal accident shook Bengaluru’s outskirts. In March, 3 women lost their lives and eight others were injured when a lorry rammed into a TT vehicle near Rani Cross in Devanahalli. The victims, identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), hailed from Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Kempamma, another passenger, suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Bengaluru for advanced care.

In total, 8 people, including the TT driver, were hurt and admitted to a private hospital in Devanahalli. The collision was so severe that a portion of the TT vehicle was completely crushed. The crash led to a temporary snarl on the highway before Devanahalli traffic police cleared the site, sent the bodies for post-mortem, and registered a case.

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