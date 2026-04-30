Bengaluru Wall Collapse Kills 7: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Bengaluru, Karnataka, that claimed the lives of seven people, including three children.

In a statement on X, the Prime Minister termed the mishap as "unfortunate" and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The mishap due to the collapse of a wall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister Modi said.

The PMO also announced financial assistance for the victims. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.

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Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashok said, “It's a government hospital wall. They have not taken any care, that's why this incident happened. They are responsible. That's why I demand a judicial inquiry because seven people have lost their lives.”

"It's very heartbreaking that in this incident, a little girl has also lost her life. The people who died were taking shelter from the rain and a lightning strike... This wall was built 25-30 years ago, but it didn't look so weak that it would collapse.

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The government has announced an investigation, so action will be taken as soon as possible. Strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible for this", Congress leader Rizwan Arshad said.

The government has announced a condolence amount of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased, and for this, I want to appeal to them to increase it further", he added.

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister's Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office read.

Talking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that's why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done...”