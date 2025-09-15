No Cauvery Water Supply for 60 Hours in Parts of Bengaluru; Advisory Issued to Residents

No Water for 60 Hours in Parts of Bengaluru; Advisory Issued to Residents | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply will be disrupted for three days from September 15 to 17 due to emergency maintenance works in Greater Bengaluru. As a precaution, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has requested citizens to store sufficient water in advance.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said that various pumping stations of the Cauvery Water Supply Project will remain shut on September 15, 16 and 17 for scheduled emergency maintenance. This will lead to disruption in supply across many areas of the city.

These works are being carried out to ensure smooth functioning and long-term efficiency of the Cauvery pumping stations and major pipelines, so that uninterrupted drinking water can be supplied to Greater Bengaluru.

Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar has appealed to residents of areas dependent on Cauvery water supply to take precautionary measures and store adequate water for their needs during this period.

Cauvery Stage V Pumping stations will remain shut for 60 hours from 1 am September 15 to 1 pm September 17.

Cauvery Stages I, II, III, IV (Phase 1 and 2) will remain shut for 24 hours from 6 am, September 16 to 6 am, September 17.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had said that a plan was being formulated to supply drinking water from Cauvery to 250 villages in Kanakapura taluk.

"We are planning to pump Cauvery water from near Sangama to 250 villages for drinking purposes. The project to supply Cauvery water to the tanks of the taluk has already been kicked off," he said, while speaking at a Janaspandana programme at Kodihalli.