Bengaluru Weather: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Yellow Alert Till December 14

Bengaluru Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and nearby districts until December 14.

IMD warns residents of heavy rainfall excepted over the next four days.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall across southern Karnataka, with districts such as Chitradurga, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar likely to experience similar weather conditions. Heavy rainfall is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi until December 14.

In Bengaluru, the minimum and maximum temperatures are projected to hover between 18°C and 25°C. The city recorded humidity levels of 86%, higher than Wednesday’s levels. Winds blowing from the northeast at 16 km/h and an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 indicate moderate air quality.

Bengaluru’s Thursday weather is expected to include thunderstorms and lightning alongside the rain, with sunrise at 6.33 am and sunset at 5.55 pm. The IMD also warned of dense fog in parts of North Interior Karnataka, while dry weather will prevail in other regions of the state.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) attributed the rainfall to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some southern districts.