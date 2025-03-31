sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bengaluru’s Traffic Rules Meant to be Broken? Netizens Question as Cops Look Away

Updated March 31st 2025, 16:26 IST

Bengaluru’s Traffic Rules Meant to be Broken? Netizens Question as Cops Look Away

Bengaluru Traffic: In the video, multiple riders can be seen flouting traffic rules riding without helmets and cramming three people onto a single bike.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Bengaluru’s traffic situation has once again come under scrutiny, but this time, it's not just about congestion it’s about blatant violations happening right in front of traffic police officers who seem indifferent. 

A viral video shared by a citizen shows bikers riding triple-seat and without helmets while traffic police personnel stand nearby, seemingly unconcerned.  A frustrated Bengaluru citizen took to social media with a sarcastic query, “Dear, may I know which areas in Bangalore can be driven by breaking traffic rules? Regards, Bangalore Citizen.”

Video: Netizens Question as Bengaluru Cops Look Away Traffic Rules 

In the video, multiple riders can be seen flouting traffic rules riding without helmets and cramming three people onto a single bike. 

What’s more shocking is that these violations occur in full view of traffic police officers, who neither stop the violators nor issue any warnings.  

Published March 31st 2025, 16:26 IST