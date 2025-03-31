Bengaluru’s Traffic Rules Meant to be Broken? Netizens Question as Cops Look Away | Image: X

New Delhi: Bengaluru’s traffic situation has once again come under scrutiny, but this time, it's not just about congestion it’s about blatant violations happening right in front of traffic police officers who seem indifferent.

A viral video shared by a citizen shows bikers riding triple-seat and without helmets while traffic police personnel stand nearby, seemingly unconcerned. A frustrated Bengaluru citizen took to social media with a sarcastic query, “Dear, may I know which areas in Bangalore can be driven by breaking traffic rules? Regards, Bangalore Citizen.”

In the video, multiple riders can be seen flouting traffic rules riding without helmets and cramming three people onto a single bike.