Bereaved Family Members Put Mourning on Hold, Cast Vote
Putting aside their grief, 27 members of a joint family here cast their votes on Friday despite losing an elderly relative a day ago.
Madanmohan Khemani (74), second of five brothers, died here on Thursday.
"He always talked about the importance of voting," said Manoj Khemani, his brother.
"Hence, all 27 of us today exercised our franchise at Wardhaman Nagar polling booth. After that we took part in the Utthavna (post-death ritual)," he told PTI.
Polling was held in five Lok Sabha seats including Nagpur in Maharashtra in the first phase of the general elections on Friday.
