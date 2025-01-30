Published 20:07 IST, January 30th 2025
'Bet on India': PM Modi Lauds Country's Space Achievements With 457 Satellite Launches in Last 10 Years
'Bet on India': PM Modi Lauds Country's Space Achievements With 457 Satellite Launches in Last 10 Years
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi | Image: File Photo
'Bet on India': PM Modi Lauds Country's Space Achievements With 457 Satellite Launches in Last 10 Years
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:07 IST, January 30th 2025