'Bewajah Horn Bajane se...?'Gurugram Traffic Police’s 'KBC' style ad Goes Viral, Netizens Reacts

New Delhi: Unnecessary honking at traffic signals is a constant reason of irritation for both commuters and traffic police, creating needless noise and disturbance. To spread awareness in a lighthearted way, Gurugram Traffic Police recently released a witty and humorous campaign, taking inspiration from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

An auto-rickshaw in Gurugram was spotted with an advertisement styled like a KBC question, which quickly caught attention. The advertisement posed a cheeky question, 'Bewajah horn bajane se kya hoga?' (What happens when you honk unnecessarily?), with four multiple-choice answers:

A) Gaadi udne lagti hai (The vehicle starts flying)

B) Batti hari ho jaati hai (The traffic light turns green)

C) Traffic gayab ho jata hai (Traffic disappears)

D) Noise pollution hota hai (It creates noise pollution)

While the correct answer is obvious, the humorous approach made the message entertaining and effective.

The campaign was shared on social media and quickly went viral, with many LinkedIn users praising its creativity.

One user said, "These copywriters know how to roast without getting burned."

Another commented, "When in Gurugram, you don’t speak Hindi or Haryanvi—sarcasm is the only language understood."

A third user humorously added, "Your horn is not a DJ remix button—keep the beats low."