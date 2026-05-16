Beware! Deepfake Video Falsely Quotes Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has debunked a viral video that falsely attributes remarks to Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, calling it an AI-generated deepfake shared to mislead the public. PIB Fact Check said that General Dwivedi had made no such statement and warned users against believing or forwarding the manipulated clip.

The misleading video appeared to use visuals of General Dwivedi from a genuine ANI clip but allegedly inserted fabricated remarks into the footage. It falsely showed Dwivedi saying, "When Prime Minister Modi was informed by DGMO that Pakistan would target ports of Ambani & Adani in response to Karachi attack, PM Modi asked Navy to call off the attack."

The fake video was shared with the caption, "Breaking. Huge revelations on Operation Sindoor by Indian COAS General Upendra Dwivedi.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check stated that the video circulating on social media had been artificially altered using AI technology. The post said that the video was being shared to mislead the public and clarified that the Army Chief had made “no such statement”. The fact-check unit also shared what it described as the original, unedited clip for comparison.

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In the original video, General Upendra Dwivedi was praising the Gen Z for being adaptable, socially aware, globally connected and digitally fluent.

PIB Fact Check urged people to verify such content before sharing it further, especially when it involves sensitive subjects related to national security or the armed forces. It also asked users to report dubious content immediately through its official WhatsApp number +91 8799711259 or by emailing factcheck@pib.gov.in.