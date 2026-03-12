Beware! Fake LPG Cylinder Booking Scams Surge Amid Shortage Fears, Officials Warn 'Don't Click Suspicious Links'

New Delhi: Amid fears of shortages, demand for LPG cylinders has surged in several parts of India, creating an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit anxious consumers, as there is a new scam surfacing online related to the purchase of domestic cylinders.

Officials have warned that fraudsters are taking advantage of the situation by launching fake LPG booking scams through social media, messaging platforms and fraudulent websites.

Fraudsters using fake ads and links

Authorities say cybercriminals are circulating misleading advertisements online promising immediate gas cylinder delivery or additional cylinders. These scams often redirect victims to fake booking portals through links shared on WhatsApp or SMS.

In a post on X, officials cautioned that the scams are designed to convince users to make advance online payments, after which the fraudsters disappear.

“Scams in the name of gas booking are increasing, and people need to remain alert,” officials warned.

They explained that cybercriminals are running fake advertisements on social media, targeting individuals searching online for gas bookings.

“They're running fake ads on social media, promising immediate cylinder delivery and extra cylinders. Through WhatsApp and SMS, they're sending links to fake websites to trap people,” the warning stated.

Authorities caution against advance payments

Further, he emphasised that any message or website claiming guaranteed or urgent gas supply in exchange for online payment should be treated as suspicious.

“If you receive messages claiming a guaranteed gas supply if you pay money online first, people should understand that these are definitely cyber scams,” the advisory said.

He also urged consumers not to click on suspicious links and to rely only on verified platforms.

“For cylinder bookings or online payments, rely only on the official websites of gas companies or authorised gas agencies,” the advisory added.

Personal and banking details at risk

Officials further warned that victims could lose sensitive financial information if they interact with such fraudulent websites.

“Even if you see attractive offers, never share your bank account details, OTP, UPI PIN or similar information with unknown individuals under any circumstances,” the warning said.

They added that entering information on fake portals could allow cybercriminals to gain access to personal and banking details, potentially leading to financial losses.

“By entering details on fake websites, your personal and financial information could fall into the hands of cybercriminals, risking your bank accounts being emptied,” the advisory noted.

Helpline for victims of cyber fraud

Authorities also urged people who may have already fallen victim to such scams to immediately report the incident.

“If you have fallen victim to such a cyber scam, immediately call the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or file a complaint on the website cybercrime.gov.in,” officials advised.