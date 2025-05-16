Beyond Desire: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Message on Spiritual Awakening

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday shared a post on social media talking about the essence of longing for the Divine and its importance in spiritual attainment. The post also has Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's old photograph in connection to the deep spiritual post he shared. His post struck a chord with seekers worldwide.

In his post, Ravi Shankar shared an Indian proverb, which states, "It may take some time to pluck a flower, but it takes no time to meet the Divine!" Through this, he reinforced the belief that spiritual connection transcends logical barriers, relying instead on one's deep, heartfelt yearning.

The Gurudev’s insights offered a thought-provoking contrast between desire and longing. He wrote, "Desire is the fever of the head. Longing is the cry of the heart." This distinction suggests that desire originates from a restless mind, while longing emerges from a pure and sincere heart, propelling one towards a deeper spiritual experience.