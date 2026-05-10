Beyond the Gavel: Tushar Mehta's New Books Sheds Light on Courtroom Curiosities and Lighter Side of Law

The solemn corridors of justice are often associated with gravity and order, but a recent landmark event in the legal calendar has pulled back the curtain on the unexpected humor and eccentricity hidden within the profession. The launch of two captivating new titles—The Bench, the Bar, and the Bizarre and The Lawful and the Awful—brought together the brightest minds of the legal fraternity to celebrate the human side of the law.

A celebration of the extraordinary

The launch event was more than a formal introduction of new literature; it was a rare gathering where the dignity of the court met the lighthearted reality of human nature. The books explore the curious edges of the legal system, moving away from dry statutes to focus on the whimsical and the absurd.

The discussion at the event highlighted how these collections cater to both seasoned practitioners and lay readers. From judges who expressed dissenting views with ‘remarkable vigor’ to maverick litigants who took the extraordinary step of suing deities and demons to prove a legal point, the stories underscore a central theme: behind every robe and ritual, there is a fascinating, and often funny, human element.

Who is Tushar Mehta?

At the center of this literary celebration is Tushar Mehta, currently serving as the Solicitor General of India, Mehta is one of the country's most prominent and busiest legal officers. Known for representing the Union of India in high-stakes constitutional matters and complex criminal cases, his professional life is typically defined by rigorous legal arguments and intense courtroom battles.

However, these new books reveal a different facet of the Solicitor General. Mehta draws on a vast wealth of experience and observation from courts around the world to curate these stories. His transition from the "solemn rituals of justice" to the role of a storyteller allows readers to see the law through his eyes—not just as a set of rules, but as a theater of human behavior.