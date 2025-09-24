Beyond the Usual: Try These Navratri Dishes From 11 States of India to Truly Savour the Flavours of the Festivity

Navratri Dishes From 11 States of India That Every Foodie Should Try | Image: file

Navratri has arrived with good news for the devotees: an extra day has been added to the holy Ashvina month due to a shorter Pitru Paksha this year, making the celebrations last one day longer than usual. This implies that the foodies can now extend the celebrations by extending their feasting menu until October 1st, which is Ashvina Navami or Maha Navami. Some Hindus observe this nine-day period by fasting and avoiding garlic and onions, while others, particularly in West Bengal, believe in eating non-vegetarian foods like chicken, fish, and mutton.

And Guess what! The same Navratri treat that we all love is known by many different names in different states. For example, the most popular rice kheer/payasam, known as Akki Payasa in Karnataka, Bellam Paramannam or Annam Payasam in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, and Payesh in West Bengal. In the same way, coconut rice is called as Thengai Sadam in Tamil Nadu, Kobbari Annam in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Narali Bhat in Maharashtra, and Nariyal Chawal in the North.

Navratri reveals a surprising culinary convergence despite India's vast geographical and cultural expanse. Recipes may have regional variations from Punjab to Tamil Nadu, but the basic idea is always remarkably the same. Our common taste is what unites us in a country split by borders.

This Durga Puja, we celebrate food lovers by bringing together different cultures and traditions. Keeping in mind the excitement, we have created a collection of delicious regional Navratri dishes from various states. These meals cater to the diverse tastebuds of people across India. This way, everyone can enjoy their own cultural dishes while also experiencing the divine flavors of Navratri specialties from other culinary traditions.

Maharashtra's Festive Thali

Blending devotion with deliciousness, Maharashtra's Navratri dishes include:

Vari chi Kheer: A delicacy prepared especially offered to Maa Chandraghanta.

A delicacy prepared especially offered to Maa Chandraghanta. Singhade Atta Thalipeeth: A savory flatbread made with water chestnut flour.

A savory flatbread made with water chestnut flour. Puran Poli: A festive favorite sweet lentil flatbread.



Gujarat's flavorful celebrations

Gujarat's Navratri spread offers traditional tastes with a twist:

Muthiya: Crispy, flavorful steamed dumplings.

Crispy, flavorful steamed dumplings. Amaranth Paratha/Puri: Nutrient-rich flatbread.

Nutrient-rich flatbread. Sabudana Khichdi & Vada: Energizing tapioca pearl dishes, perfect for fasting.

Gujrati Muthiya

The Grand Taste of West Bengal

While most of India observes Navratri with sattvic fasting, Bengalis mark the goddess’s homecoming with festive feasts featuring fish, mutton, and chicken as part of their cultural devotion. Some most popular delicacies include :

Bhogar Khichuri: A fragrant and hearty lentil and rice dish.

A fragrant and hearty lentil and rice dish. Gurer Narkel Naru: Sweet coconut ladoos made with jaggery.

Sweet coconut ladoos made with jaggery. Kosha Mangsho and Ilish Machh: Traditional non-vegetarian delicacies are often enjoyed from Shasthi onwards.



Navratri flavors of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh offers comforting, simple preparations during the festival:

Kuttu and Singhara Atta Puri: Crisp flatbreads made from buckwheat and water chestnut flour.

Crisp flatbreads made from buckwheat and water chestnut flour. Spiced Aloo Sabji: A simple yet flavorful potato curry.

A simple yet flavorful potato curry. Singhara Ladoo: Sweet balls made from water chestnut flour.

Rajasthan's Marwari Navratri

Marwari kitchens serve up tradition with bold flavors:

Tangy Gunda Sabzi: A unique curry made with gunda berries.

A unique curry made with gunda berries. Sattvik Vrat ki Kadhi: A flavorful yogurt-based curry for fasting.

A flavorful yogurt-based curry for fasting. Jowar Ke Chatpate Gatte: Dumplings made from sorghum flour in a spicy gravy.



Punjab's Simple Comfort

Punjab provides sattvic comfort with its popular Makhana Raita which is roasted Makhane in spiced yogurt, ideal for festive fasting.

Makhane ki Kheer

Bihar's Festive Delight

White til (sesame seeds) ladoo plays an important role in Bihar's traditional Navratri celebrations in, offering a sweet and nutritious bite.

Til Laddu

Kerala's Southern Tadka

For a South Indian touch, Jaggery Poha offers a flavorful and sweet festive snack.

Kerela's Jaggery Poha

Odisha's Festive Favorite

Flavorful dried white peas are a popular festive dish across Odisha during Navratri.

Odisha's famous white pea Ghugni

Andhra's Vratam Pachakam

The festive thali in Andhra Pradesh balances tradition and taste with:

Vada Pappu: A protein-rich moong dal salad.

A protein-rich moong dal salad. Sakannam: A fragrant vegetable rice.

A fragrant vegetable rice. Minapa Vada: Crispy fried lentil fritters.

Andhra Pradesh's Sakannam

Karnataka's Divine Spread

Karnataka offers a divine mix of flavor and devotion with:

Ellada Panaka: A refreshing jaggery sharbat.

A refreshing jaggery sharbat. Yereyappa and Obbattu: Festive sweet dishes.

Festive sweet dishes. Kesar Bhaat: A fragrant saffron-infused rice preparation.