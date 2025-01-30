sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:02 IST, January 30th 2025

EC Raids Bhagwant Mann's Official Residence At Kapurthala House In Delhi Week Before Polls

The Election Commission on Thursday carried out raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi at Kapurthala House.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday carried out raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi at Kapurthala House. The raids are being conducted a day after a vehicle with loads of cash and AAP posters was seized outside the Punjab bhawan in Delhi. 

More to follow…

Updated 17:07 IST, January 30th 2025

Punjab