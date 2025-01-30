Published 17:02 IST, January 30th 2025
EC Raids Bhagwant Mann's Official Residence At Kapurthala House In Delhi Week Before Polls
The Election Commission on Thursday carried out raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi at Kapurthala House.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday carried out raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Delhi at Kapurthala House. The raids are being conducted a day after a vehicle with loads of cash and AAP posters was seized outside the Punjab bhawan in Delhi.
