Bharat Biotech And GSK Cut The Price Of The World's First Malaria Vaccine To Under $5 By 2028 | Image: Representation photo

New Delhi: Globally recognised Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and British multinational pharmaceutical company, GSK, have recently announced to reduce the price of the world's first malaria vaccine, RTS, S to under $5 for children in malaria-endemic countries.

How Reduction In The Price Benefit Netizens?

The new initiative focuses on improving the accessibility for millions of people's lives per year.

As per the announcement by the companies, which was made on Wednesday, it confirmed that the company pledged to the Gavi Vaccine Alliance for its 2026-2030 phase.

The expected reduced price will be implemented by 2028 and will take effect gradually.

Bharat Biotech confirmed that this step was taken due to the possible reasons including improvements in manufacturing, larger production capacity, cost-effectiveness processes and commitment to keeping the profit margins low.

RTS, S World's first malaria vaccine

The world's first malaria vaccine RTS, S was recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Since its recommendation in 2021, GSK invested heavily in the production and transferring manufacturing technology to Bharat Biotech.

The vaccine is expected to add up in the daily immunisation in 12 African countries with the support of Gavi by the end of 2025.

The initiative is supported and strengthened by multiple companies such as GSK, Bharat Biotech, WHO, PATH, Med Access, and the governments of malaria-affected countries.

Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Responds

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “This pledge is more than a price cut—it’s a commitment to global equity. We are working to close the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk of malaria."

Chief Global Health Officer at GSK Responds

“We’ve worked closely with Bharat Biotech and our partners to make this vaccine more affordable and accessible. Today’s announcement marks a big step toward changing the future of malaria prevention," Thomas Breuer, Chief Global Health Officer at GSK, said.