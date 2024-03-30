×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Bharat Ratna 2024 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu to Present the Prestigious Awards Today

President Murmu will confer the Bharat Ratna upon Lal Krishna Advani, Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan and Karpoori Thakur today

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bharat Ratna 2024: President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today to the four eminent personalities nominated last month for receiving the highest civilian honour.

Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, eminent agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur will receive Bharat Ratna posthumously.

The President will, however, visit the house of former Deputy Prime Minister and BJP Leader Lal Krishna Advani on March 31 to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him. 

The ceremony will be organised at 11 am today at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The ceremony will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda. 

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary commented on the conferment of Bharat Ratna upon socialist leader and former Bihar CM today, stating, “Karpoori Thakur will be felicitated with the Bharat Ratna tomorrow at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as announced by PM Modi. I want to express my respect to the leader of the poor and the downtrodden. I thank PM Modi for it."

On the Bharat Ratna award to former CM Karpoori Thakur, Bihar Minister Maheshwar Hazari says, "I would like to thank PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji for this. The people of Samastipur have always believed that Karpoori Thakur should be conferred with such an honour."

Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur's family is in Delhi to receive the Bharat Ratna award to be conferred upon him by president Murmu today.

Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari is also present with Karpoori Thakur's family.

On conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh (posthumously), a native from his village Vijender Singh said, "We are very happy... He worked for the farmers... Farmers have flourished because of his work... He abolished the 'Zamindari' system when he became the CM... He should have received the Bharat Ratna 20 years ago... He deserves the Bharat Ratna..."

The Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, symbolises the nation’s gratitude and admiration for individuals who have left an indelible mark on its history and development.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

