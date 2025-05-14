'Bhargavastra' India Tests Homegrown Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone System

New Delhi: India’s Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully tested ‘Bhargavastra’, a revolutionary low-cost hard-kill counter-drone system designed to neutralise drone swarms with precision and efficiency. This innovation marks a major leap in India’s defense capabilities, addressing the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems.

India Tests 'Bhargavastra' Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone System

Successful Testing at Gopalpur

The system's micro rockets underwent rigorous testing at the Seaward Firing Range, Gopalpur, successfully meeting all its operational objectives. Conducted in the presence of Army Air Defence (AAD) senior officials, the trials demonstrated Bhargavastra's reliability and effectiveness.

Two tests were conducted launching single rockets, assessing precision and performance. A third test deployed two rockets in salvo mode within two seconds, showcasing rapid response capabilities. All four rockets performed flawlessly, reinforcing Bhargavastra’s potential in countering large-scale drone attacks.

Bhargavastra Test Video

Multi-Layered Defence Against Drone Threats

Bhargavastra offers a two-tiered approach to neutralising hostile UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). The first layer consists of unguided micro rockets capable of engaging drone swarms at distances of up to 2.5 km, delivering a 20-meter lethal radius. The second layer utilizes guided micro-missiles, previously tested for pinpoint accuracy and targeted elimination.

Additionally, Bhargavastra can integrate systems like jamming and spoofing, providing a comprehensive defense strategy for all branches of the armed forces.

Versatility and Adaptability Across Terrain

Designed for seamless deployment in diverse operational conditions, including high-altitude locations exceeding 5,000 meters above sea level, Bhargavastra caters to India's unique defense challenges. Its modular system architecture allows for flexible configurations—radars, electro-optical (EO) and radio frequency (RF) sensors, and targeting shooters can be tailored to specific operational needs, ensuring layered air defense coverage.

Advanced C4I Integration for Real-Time Threat Detection

Bhargavastra’s Command-and-Control Center, powered by advanced C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) technology, enables:

Threat detection at ranges of 6 to 10 km using radar systems.

Precise identification of low radar cross-section (LRCS) targets through Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors.

Network-centric integration for seamless coordination across defense units.

Milestone for India’s Defence Innovation

Bhargavastra’s indigenous design, reinforcing India's mission and its commitment to developing cutting-edge military technology. While several nations are advancing micro-missile-based counter-drone systems, Bhargavastra stands out as a cost-effective, multi-layered solution with swarm neutralisation capabilities, unmatched by any existing global deployment.