Bharuch Slapgate: Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Slaps Victim’s Kin, Gets Stronger Slap In Return Outside Factory Tragedy Site | VIDEO

Bharuch: High drama occurred in Bharuch’s Jhagadia GIDC on Monday when Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava found himself at the centre of a public scuffle that ended with him being slapped in return by a grieving relative, whom the MLA slapped in full public view. The exchange of slaps took place outside the Metropolitan Exichem plant, where a factory fire on April 23 claimed the life of worker Rakesh Vasava and left more than 10 others injured.

According to reports, the Dediapada MLA had arrived at the site amid ongoing compensation talks between the company and the victim’s family. The relatives alleged that his presence was neither requested nor welcomed, claiming that discussions with the management had been proceeding peacefully until his intervention. Sources claimed that MLA Chaitar Vasava allegedly slapped a young man from the deceased’s family during a heated argument over compensation.

As the Gujarat MLA hit the young man, the situation quickly reversed, after the youth allegedly retaliated with an even more forceful slap, leaving the MLA stunned as onlookers watched the incident in broad daylight. The police personnel posted at the plant rushed in to separate them before the altercation could spiral further.

The entire slapgate episode, now captured in videos circulating largely on social media, has added a political flashpoint to an already sensitive industrial tragedy. Even though the investigations into the cause of the fatal fire continue, the public slapping incident has shifted attention to questions of conduct, accountability, and the coordination between the citizens and their local MLAs.

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According to reports, the controversy broke out in Jhagadia GIDC after a visit by AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava to an explosion-hit chemical plant descended into a public altercation. The clash with the family of a deceased worker has now diverted attention from the industrial accident itself.

Reports suggested that the incident took place when the MLA arrived at the Metropolitan Exichem plant, days after a blast on April 23 left over 10 workers injured and claimed the life of Rakesh Vasava. After the deadly incident, anger was already simmering in the area, and emotions ran high as locals gathered at the site. However, the situation allegedly worsened soon after MLA Vasava reached the premises. The relatives of the deceased worker strongly objected to his presence, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

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Verbal Spat Turns Physical

According to reports, the argument quickly intensified between the MLA and the grieving family. In full public view, the confrontation turned physical, with both sides allegedly exchanging slaps. In the viral video, the AAP MLA was allegedly caught slapping the victim's relative, following which the man also slapped the MLA in return. The police personnel stationed at the plant intervened immediately to separate the two sides as the situation threatened to spiral further. The bystanders recorded the episode on their mobile phones, and the footage has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions.

The April 23 explosion at Metropolitan Exichem in the Jhagadia industrial estate, leading to the death of 1 worker and injuries to over 10. The police investigations into the cause of the blast and the company’s safety standards are still underway. However, the clash during the MLA’s visit has now become the focal point, with many locals expressing dismay that political tensions have overshadowed the victims’ plight.