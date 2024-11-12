sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bawna Pagaria, Co-Founder & CEO of Indiazona, On Empowerment of Small Businesses

Published 21:27 IST, November 12th 2024

Bawna Pagaria, Co-Founder & CEO of Indiazona, On Empowerment of Small Businesses

Bawna Pagaria highlighted the critical challenges facing Indian SMBs and the role of Indiazona in bridging these gaps to foster growth and innovation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bhawna Pagaria
Bawna | Image: Bhawna Pagaria
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:27 IST, November 12th 2024

India Economic Summit