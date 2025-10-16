Bhojpuri Singer Khesari Lal Yadav To Contest Bihar Elections From Chhapra As RJD Candidate

Patna: Bhojpuri film superstar and popular singer Khesari Lal Yadav has now entered the political arena and is all set to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced him as its candidate from the Chhapra constituency. Khesari Lal Yadav took to X to share his political entry in Bihar.

Khesari Lal Yadav himself announced this on the social media platform X. He wrote, "I, your son and brother, Khesari Lal Yadav, am contesting the Chhapra Assembly elections this time."

In his post on X in Hindi, he stated, “I am not a traditional leader; I am the son of the people, the son of the fields, the voice of every section of society, and the enthusiasm of young brothers.”

He further stated that for him, politics is not a race for power, but a responsibility.

Expressing confidence in the ideology and leadership of the RJD, Khesari Lal said, "The ideology of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the struggle of respected Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, the youthful leadership of elder brother Tejashwi Yadav, and the blessings and trust of all of you are now the guiding light on my path."