Bhopal Diwali Horror: Over 60 Injured, Scores Lose Eyesight While Playing With ‘Carbide Guns’

The low-cost explosive toy turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh, affecting mostly children aged between 8 and 14 years. | Image: Video Grab

Bhopal: What began as a festive experiment for many children this Diwali has turned into a nightmare across Madhya Pradesh. Dozens of youngsters in Bhopal and other districts have been left with severe eye burns and facial injuries after playing with homemade “carbide guns”, the makeshift explosive devices that flooded local markets.

Hospitals in Bhopal reported a sudden spike in eye injury cases, with over 60 patients — mostly children between 8 and 14 years — admitted over the last few days. Doctors say at least a dozen have suffered irreversible damage to their eyesight, while several others may require corneal transplants.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manish Sharma, the makeshift “carbide pipe guns” are extremely dangerous.

“About 60 people injured by these guns are currently being treated in various hospitals across the city. Though there is no threat to their lives, some of the injured persons have lost their eyesight, while a few have suffered facial burns," he said.

Advertisement

The crude devices, often sold for as little as Rs 150-Rs 200, are made using PVC pipes or plastic bottles filled with calcium carbide and water, which react to release acetylene gas. When ignited, the gas explodes with a loud bang, mimicking a firecracker but releasing dangerous flames and shrapnel.

“This is not a toy. It’s an improvised explosive device being sold to children,” said a senior ophthalmologist at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital. “We’ve seen shattered corneas, deep facial burns and even loss of both eyes in some cases.”

Advertisement

The trend reportedly spread through social media reels and WhatsApp videos, showing youths demonstrating how to make and fire these “carbide guns”. The devices gained popularity as a cheap alternative to crackers following restrictions on conventional fireworks.

Authorities have now begun cracking down on shops selling calcium carbide and related accessories. Police in Bhopal and Vidisha have conducted raids and several arrests have been made under sections dealing with explosive and hazardous materials.

The State Health Department has issued an advisory, urging parents to keep children away from such devices. “We are treating this as a serious public safety issue,” said a senior official. “Even small amounts of carbide can cause explosions powerful enough to cause blindness or death.”

According to hospital data, districts like Vidisha, Raisen and Sehore have also reported multiple injuries.