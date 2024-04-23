Advertisement

Bhopal: A 22-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in Bhopal committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in the girls' hostel on Monday, police told PTI.

The body of the student, identified as Rani More, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room this morning with rope, an official said.

Originally from Khargone, she was a first-year student of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital situated under the Khajuri police station limits, the official said.

No suicide note has been found from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The police are waiting for the arrival of her family members, he said, adding that the exact reason behind More taking the extreme step is not known yet.