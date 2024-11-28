Bhopal Police Issues Travel Advisory Ahead of Ijtema, Check Routes for Diversions | Details

Bhopal: Ahead of the Islamic congregation or Itijma, the Bhopal traffic police imposed several restrictions and issued an advisory for smoother road movement. The Itijma is scheduled to be held at Itkhedi from November 29 to December 2. The authorities have urged residents to follow the rules and make arrangements accordingly.

The restrictions have been imposed in Ratnagiri, Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass, Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass, Peergate, Lambakheda to Karond Bhopal talkies, Moti Masjid, Royal Market, Alpana Tiraha, Lalghati Chauraha, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal railway station, Bharat Talkies, and Boagdapul.

Check Routes for Diversions:

Vehicles travelling from Rajabhog Airport towards Bhadbhada Square will be diverted to Mubarakpur bypass heading towards Khajuri Sadak from Jhagriya Road.

Traffic heading towards Bhopal Railway Station from the main city will be redirected to Roshanpura and the Board Headquarters.

Other route diversions include:

Vehicles travelling from Bhopal's main city to Rajabhoj Airport will be diverted towards Bhadbhada Square.

Cars coming from Jhagriya Road to Khajuri Sadak** will be rerouted towards Mthe ubarakpur bypass.