Bhopal Power Cut: Check List of Affected Areas and Timings

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outrage today, Janurary 8, due to the maintenance work by the local electricity department.

The power cut will affect several areas in the city at different times throughout the day.

Check Affected Areas and Timings:

Area: Walmi and nearby areas

Time: 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM

Area: Adi Parisar Phase 2, Sampada Phase 1 & 2, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Anjali Complex, Kaji House, Maharashtra Bhawan, Platinum Plaza, and nearby areas

Time: 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Area: South TT Nagar, New Market, 45 Bunglow, Centre Point, and nearby areas

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Area: Teen Shed, Ram Mandir, Kamla Nehru School, 74 Bunglow, Sandhya Prakash, and nearby areas

Time: 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM

Area: Fracture Hospital, E 3, 4, 5, Arera Colony, 10 Mkt, and nearby areas

Time: 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM

Area: Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort Height, Elexer Garden Colony, Nice Space Colony, Badwai Village, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Indra Nagar, MP Agro, Teela Jamalpura, P&T Colony, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Jhanda Chowk, Sewage Pump, Khanugaon, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM

Area: Danish Hills View, Sagar Green Hills, Sarvadharm D Sector, CI Park Sai Nath Colony, and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM

Area: Signature 360, Tribhuvan Colony, Ramayan South Avenue Phase 1 & 2, Kasturi Vatika, and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Area: Ratanpur Sadak, Narela Hanumant, and nearby areas

Time: 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM

The scheduled power cuts are part of routine maintenance to ensure the smooth functioning of the city's power grid.