Bhopal Power Cut November 24: Check Areas and Timings of Affected Areas Today | Details
The officials further advised the residents to make necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.
Bhopal: Residents in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal are expected to face scheduled power cuts on Sunday, November 24. The authorities stated that the power outage was expected due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outage will occur in multiple areas, each with a specific timing. The officials further advised the residents to make necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.
These power outages are essential for maintenance work and may impact daily life, including household chores, business operations, and work-from-home routines.
Check the list of Areas and Timings:
Time: 09:00 am to 02:00 pm
Areas: Rishipuram, Vaibhav Vihar, Deep Nagar, Vidhya Sagar, 11 Kv Bagmugaliya and nearby area
Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Areas: Om Nagar, Prateek Garden and nearest area
Time: 10:00 am to 02:00 pm
Areas: Hathaijeda, Gupta Colony, Press Colony, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Omega Colony and nearby area
