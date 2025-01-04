Bhopal Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outrage today, Janurary 4, due to the maintenance work by the local electricity department.

The power cut will affect several areas in the city at different times throughout the day.



Check Affected Areas and Timings:

Area: Bawadia Kalan Goan, Vishnuhigh Tech City, Saumitra Vihar, Varun Society and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Ravi Shankar Nagar, Indra Mkt., E1,E2, Arera colony, 7 No Stop and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Jail hills, SBI Zonal Office, Shivaji Nàgar and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Kaichi Chhola, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 04:00 Pm

Area: Idgah Hills, BDA Colony, Police Colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sarvodhram C sector, Good Shefard, Kaveri Colony, Western courtyard colony, Signature 99 Colony, Sagar Premium Tower and nearest area.