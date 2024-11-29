Bhopal Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience power cuts on Friday, 29 November, due to scheduled maintenance work by the electricity department. The maintenance and repair work will take place during this time, affecting various neighborhoods at different times of the day.

Bhopal Power Cut: List of Affected Areas

Some areas are expected to face a power outage from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. These include Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, Chinar Fortune, and nearby areas.

The affected areas from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM include Shiva Apartments, Rajeev Rosery, Om Shiv Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Areas such as Roop Nagar, Industrial Gate, A-Sector Industrial Area, and nearby regions will experience a power cut from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Residents in Sudama Nagar and nearby areas will face power cuts from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The power outage from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM will also affect areas including Apex Bank Training Centre, Sanjay Complex, CI Homes, Madrasi Basti, Panchsheel Nagar, Rahul Nagar, and surrounding neighborhoods.