Bhopal Shocker: Couple Assaults 87-Year-Old Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

Advertisement

Bhopal: A deeply disturbing video of a couple brutally assaulting an octagenarian woman with a stick in Bhopal has been doing rounds on social media. In the purported video, a man can be seen holding the old woman (his paternal grandmother) tightly, while his wife appears to be hitting her with a wooden stick. Police officials stated that the elderly woman was subjected to cruel treatment due to her failure to cook meals to the couple's preferences.

After the video was widely circulated, the Jahangirabad police arrested the couple from Bhopal. In a post on X, Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra shared that the police had registered a case against Deepak Sen and Pooja Sen, who are originally from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

“Taking cognisance of the video, which was widely shared on social media, the police arrested the couple”, an official said, adding that the clip was recorded by one of the couple’s neighbours.

Advertisement

The couple, who lives in Bhopal's Barkhedi area, was arrested and further legal steps are being taken, the senior official stated.

Police sources said Deepak runs a barber shop in the Barkhedi area under the Jahangirabad police station of the MP capital. It was immediately not known when the incident took place.