CCTV Captures 10th Class Student Brutally Stabbed 27 Times In 30 Seconds At Snooker Club In Bhopal

Bhopal: A chilling video has surfaced where a 10th-grade student was stabbed 27 times in a span of just 30 seconds by two minors in a brutal revenge attack that has left the community in shock.

As shown in the CCTV footage, the level of brutal violence seems plucked straight from a dark crime thriller, and has once again raised some serious concerns about the safety of the minors.

The incident occurred at a snooker club at Ganesh Chowk, in Tila Jamalpura, Bhopal. While the attack took place on February 15, the horror only became public on February 22 after the CCTV footage was released, which instantly went viral.

A "Film-Style" Ambush

The footage shows the victim, a minor student, relaxing at the snooker club. In what witnesses described as a "film-style" entry, two attackers, who are also minors, burst into the club with terrifying speed.

Without a word, they launched a rapid-fire assault, raining down knife blows on the teenager.

The sheer ferocity of the attack is staggering, as the entire stabbing spree lasted only 30 seconds. The victim was struck 27 times.

The student sustained over 10 deep cuts on his hands alone, with two fingers severed as he desperately tried to shield himself. He also suffered severe wounds to his shoulders and back.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his severe injuries.

The Trigger

Investigations revealed a disturbing motive behind this extreme violence. Both the attackers and the victim reportedly attend the same coaching centre.

The assault was allegedly an act of revenge for an old dispute that led to the victim slapping one of the attackers some time ago.

Seeking to take revenge, the duo tracked the victim to the snooker club to carry out the planned attack.

Police Action

As the incident has sparked public outrage, the Tila Jamalpura Police have registered an FIR. Initially, the police filed charges under minor sections of the law.