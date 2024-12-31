'Bhrashtaachaar Ke Tees Maar Khaan': BJP Lash Out at AAP with Posters Outside Party Office

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party came out heavily against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by putting up posters outside the BJP Delhi office targeting the 10-year rule of AAP.

In their posters, the BJP called the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain as "Bhrashtaachaar Ke Tees Maar Khaan" (Master of Corruption).

The BJP in their poster accused Kejriwal of making huge amounts of money through the alleged liquor scam, by allegedly increasing the margin of liquor contractors from 5 per cent to 125 per cent.

The BJP also slammed Manish Sisodia, stating that he being the Education Minister, went to jail in the 'liquor scam' while the education minister. BJP also accused him of implementing the liquor policy by holding secret meetings with industrialists.

BJP accused Jain of 'corruption' in an alleged money laundering case and making money through "Hawala" channels.

The BJP further slammed the 'Delhi Model' of Aam Aadmi Party, accusing the ministers of corruption, and stated that AAP has more ministers in jail compared to any other state government in the country.

They also accused AAP of being the 'Tanker Mafia,' stating that the water supply in Delhi is the most expensive in India. The BJP also mentioned the landfill in Ghazipur, claiming that it has become the country's biggest landfill. The politics in the national capital has heated up ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections due in February next year, with BJP, AAP and Congress, all coming out heavily against each other. After winning a historic 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP again won 62 seats in 2020.

BJP took its tally to eight from three, while Congress failed to open its account for second consecutive time. Earlier on Monday, after meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over Anganwadi and Asha workers, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed the Delhi government and called it "shameful" that the Anganwadi workers have not been paid for seven months and that the stipend of the Asha workers has not been increased.

“It is very shameful that the AAP government of Delhi has not given salaries to the Anganwadi workers for the last seven months. Asha workers are working on a salary of Rs 3,000, and their stipend has not been increased. Their stipend must be increased after every three years. The law mandates it. This AAP government is not paying attention to what they have been saying. I met with Delhi LG regarding this, and I am happy that he has assured me that he will give instructions to Delhi CM regarding this issue...,” said the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor advised the AAP government to increase the stipend paid to ASHA workers in Delhi from the existing Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000, noting that their last stipend increase was in 2018, even though revisions were supposed to occur every three years, according to a press release from the LG's office. He has also requested the immediate release of salaries for Anganwadi supervisors, the release added.